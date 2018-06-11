Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sri Lanka collapse as Windies earn series lead

Sri Lanka lost their last seven wickets for just 37 runs on day five as West Indies secured a thumping 226-run success in the first Test.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 00:29 IST
83
RostonChase - Cropped
Roston Chase in action for West Indies

West Indies raced to a massive 226-run victory over Sri Lanka on day five of the opening Test as Roston Chase took four wickets in Port of Spain.

All three results were still possible heading into the final day as the tourists resumed on 176-3 in pursuit of 453, but a damaging collapse saw them crumble to 226 all out shortly after lunch.

Kusal Mendis, 94 not out overnight, did go on to reach a fifth Test century but his departure for 102 proved the catalyst for a capitulation, Sri Lanka losing their final seven wickets for only 37 runs.

The Windies will look to seal a series win when the teams reconvene for the second of three Tests at Gros Islet, starting on Thursday, before a day-night encounter at Bridgetown the following week.

Chase was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4-15 with his useful off-spin, but it was the pace of Shannon Gabriel (2-52) that made the breakthrough in the sixth full over of the day.

Kusal had whipped Jason Holder off his legs to go to three figures but he perished soon afterwards, gloving an unplayable Gabriel delivery through to Shane Dowrich.

Nightwatchman Lahiru Gamage was next to fall, lbw to Devendra Bishoo's googly, and Chase struck a crucial double blow in the final over before lunch.

Dinesh Chandimal, who had been forced to retire on day four with heat stroke, fell for 27 when he holed out to mid-on in ugly fashion and four balls later Niroshan Dickwella (19) was pinned in front.

Bishoo (3-48) accounted for Rangana Herath in the third over following the resumption, Shai Hope taking the catch at short-leg, and Chase finished the job in the next set of six as Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara were caught behind from successive deliveries.

