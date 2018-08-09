Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka end losing streak against South Africa in tense clash

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
74   //    09 Aug 2018, 09:45 IST

Pallekele, Aug 9 (AFP) Suranga Lakmal took three key wickets in a tense encounter Wednesday cut short by rain to guide Sri Lanka to their first one-day win over South Africa in 12 matches.

Dasun Shanaka hit 65 while Thisara Perera and Kusal Perera each made 51 as Sri Lanka blasted 306-7 off 39 overs. Set a target of 191 from 21 overs because of the bad weather, South Africa ran out of inspiration and finished on 187-9.

Lakmal bowled South Africa's stand-in captain and opener Quinton de Kock, and then at the climax of the game claimed the tourists' final batting hopes Willem Mulder and David Miller.

Sri Lanka had lost 11 previous one day games against South Africa stretching back to their last win in 2014 at the same Pallekele ground.

South Africa already had the series sealed by winning the first three one-day games on this tour. But de Kock was still disappointed in his first match in place of captain Faf du Plessis who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

"They kept picking up wickets at the right time and bowled well," he said. "It always hurts more when you lose as captain."

De Kock passed 4,000 runs in one day internationals with a four in the second over before the rain came and South Africa's 39 overs were cut to 21.

Hashim Amla hit a 40 with six fours and Jean-Paul Duminy smashed two sixes and three fours as South Africa seemed to be heading for a fourth straight win in this series.

But Shanaka brilliantly ran out Duminy with a direct hit throw and Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews pulled off a brilliant catch to send back Heinrich Klaasen.

Mulder also fell to a spectacular diving catch by Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa's batting threat ended when Miller went for 21 and Lakmal made no mistakes keeping the lid on tail enders Junior Dala and Lungi Ngidi for the final five balls.

"It was very important to win today," said a relieved Mathews. "The batters put up a decent score on a good pitch to bat on, it was a fantastic effort by the bowlers as well." For Sri Lanka, Shanaka hit five sixes and four fours to anchor the innings. Thisara Perera made an unbeaten 51 and Kusal Perera also hit 51 as the home side punished South Africa's bowlers.

The final game is in Colombo on Sunday

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sri Lanka edge South Africa in rain-affected run-fest
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Third ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Third ODI : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts...
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
South Africa takes 3-0 lead to clinch ODI series v Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Second ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka wins toss and bats in 2nd ODI vs. South Africa
RELATED STORY
De Kock leads South Africa home in 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
De Kock helps South Africa go 2-0 up in Sri Lanka ODI series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
Start delayed:
ENG VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
SL 306/7 (39.0 ov)
RSA 187/9 (21.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
| Today, 03:30 PM
Worcestershire
Derbyshire
WOR VS DBY preview
Match 1 | Today
TTR 195/6 (20.0 ov)
SLZ 95/10 (17.3 ov)
Trinbago Knight Riders win by 100 runs
TTR VS SLZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us