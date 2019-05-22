×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sri Lanka end ODI winless streak in Edinburgh

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    22 May 2019, 01:30 IST
Dimuth Karunaratne - cropped
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka recorded a timely one-day international victory ahead of the Cricket World Cup as they beat Scotland in a rain-affected contest to end a seven-month winless run in the format.

Since beating England in a dead rubber in Colombo last October, Sri Lanka had suffered 3-0 and 5-0 whitewashes to New Zealand and South Africa respectively before arriving in Scotland for a two-match series, with the first game abandoned last weekend.

The weather played a part again at the Grange on Tuesday, but the Sri Lankans were still able to record a morale-boosting 35-run victory on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Their top three - Avishka Fernando (74), captain Dimuth Karunaratne (77) and Kusal Mendis (66) - were all able to record half-centuries as they made 322-8 before Scotland were bowled out for 199 chasing a revised target of 235, seamer Nuwan Pradeep taking 4-34.

Fernando, who made his maiden ODI half-century, and Karunaratne, who made his second - eight years after his first against the same opponent - put on 123 for the first wicket, though Sri Lanka's skipper survived three chances before reaching the milestone.

The tourists were 204-2 in the 34th over when Karunaratne was finally dismissed and despite Mendis' fine contribution and Lahiru Thirimanne's 44 not out, a flurry of middle-order wickets prevented the final total from being greater.

Scotland's reply was punctuated by the elements, though both Matthew Cross (55) and George Munsey (61) made half-centuries, and they lost their last seven wickets for just 46 runs having been forced off for 90 minutes due to rain.

Advertisement
Scotland vs Sri Lanka 2019: Preview, squads, head to head, live streaming, and schedule
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs via D/L method to win the series 
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
ODI Cricket: Top 10 greatest batting streaks
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: South Africa crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs India: 5 best spells in ODI games
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
South Africa Women
Pakistan Women
SA-W VS PKW preview
2nd ODI | Today
SL 322/8 (50.0 ov)
SCO 199/10 (33.2 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS SCO live score
| 10:00 AM
DBY 378/10 & 171/9 (57.0 ov)
GLA 346/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Derbyshire lead Glamorgan by 203 runs with 1 wicket remaining
DBY VS GLA live score
| 10:00 AM
HAM 310/10 & 3/1 (6.0 ov)
NOT 239/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Hampshire lead Nottinghamshire by 74 runs with 9 wickets remaining
HAM VS NOT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us