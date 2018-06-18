Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka gets Australian help to fight doping in sports

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 18:11 IST
42

Colombo, Jun 18 (AFP) Sri Lanka has launched a joint effort with Australia's anti-doping agency to tackle drug cheats, including athletes using traditional medicines to hide banned substances, officials said today.

The Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) will give technical expertise and eventually carry out joint research into doping, officials said.

"It is critical that we develop our capacities together, we learn from each other and we join forces in the fight against doping," ASADA chief David Sharp told reporters in Colombo.

Sri Lankan sports authorities are particularly interested in traditional Ayurveda preparations used by some athletes in the island of 21 million.

In 2010 Sri Lankan boxer Manju Wanniarachchi blamed an Ayurveda mixture after he tested positive for a banned steroid and was stripped of his Commonwealth gold medal.

Sri Lankan authorities rejected his explanation.

Sri Lanka's anti-doping chief Arjuna de Silva said on the sidelines of a two-day Asia-Pacific doping summit in Colombo that many athletes took Ayurveda substances without knowing what was in them.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief Craig Reedie said the agency was improving its drug detection armoury but still struggled to keep up with dopers.

"I would like to think that with improvements in science and with the improvements in our laboratory systems... we are better at it (detections) year on year," Reedie said.

WADA director general Olivier Niggli said some athletes mask doping through advanced substances not yet available on the open market.

"What we do to counter that is to have agreements with the pharma industry so that we get access to those products, the new molecules, a few years in advance before they are on the market," Niggli said

Looking back at how each team performed in their first...
RELATED STORY
5 Most embarrassing defeats for Australia in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England set to play Tests in Sri Lanka after six years
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable India-Sri Lanka ODIs in history
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka show fight to leave Trinidad Test in the balance
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka take charge despite Gabriel exploits
RELATED STORY
Penalised Sri Lanka show character amid ball controversy
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Four test match newbies who need to...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal charged with ball tampering
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
2nd Test
SL 253/10 & 342/10
WIN 300/10 & 55/3 (24.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 5 | Lunch: Windies need 241 runs to win
SL VS WIN live score
Semi Final 2
HAM 348/9 (50.0 ov)
YRK 158/5 (32.5 ov)
LIVE
Yorkshire need 191 runs to win from 17.1 overs
HAM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Lions v India A Four-Day Match 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us