Sri Lanka monitoring Chandimal fitness after groin strain

06 Nov 2018

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal's participation in the remaining four days of Sri Lanka's first Test with England remain uncertain after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday.

Captain Chandimal struggled on day one in Galle after pulling up chasing a ball that had been clipped into the legside off Rangana Herath's bowling.

The 28-year-old left the field to receive treatment on the injury and returned after tea, but he was still troubled by the groin issue.

After taking the catch to dismiss Sam Curran late in the day, Chandimal's attempts to celebrate were cut short, pain etched across his face at slip.

Following the close of play, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed their captain was under surveillance and retained hope that he could still play a role in the match – despite not being allowed a runner when batting.

"Skipper Dinesh Chandimal suffered a groin strain during the first day of the ongoing first Test match played between Sri Lanka and England at the Galle Cricket Stadium," a statement read.

"He is currently under observation and is not yet ruled out of the game."

England will look to add to their 321-8 when play resumes in Galle on Wednesday.