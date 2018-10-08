Sri Lanka open their tally in the tri-series

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 27 // 08 Oct 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Man of the match trophy given by Sameer Anup - CSR Dept. L& T Technology Services to Chandana Despriya

Goa, 8th October 2018: Sri Lanka beat England by 78 runs here in Goa to win their first game and open their account in the tri-series for the blind organized by Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam. England captain Ed Hossell won the toss and opted to field first under hot and scorching conditions. England struck with the very first over with Justin Hollingsworth getting the wicket of Ajit Silva. But Despriya played a very good knock just missing out on the hundred and got the total up to 260 in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a target of over 13 runs per over the English batsmen got off to a very good start and bought up the 50 run partnership. Wickets at the right time put a hold on the chase and the English batsmen fell short by 78 runs.

Honourable PWD Minister Sudin Dhavalikar today inaugurated the India - England - Srilanka Triangular Cricket series for the Blind at the Goa Cricket Association in Porvorim. Also present at the ceremony were Mr. Mahantesh GK, President of Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Suraj Lotlikar, President, GCA, Yeshwant Nageshkar who has initiated activities in Goa for CABI and the international teams. Mr. Dhavalikar said, “It is a great opportunity for all of us in Goa to be able to host this tri-nation series in Goa. We appreciate the courage and determination of the athletes.” Mr. Lotlikar added that he will initiate a campaign within the GCA to encourage members and supporters to pledge their eyes.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka: 260/7 in overs.

Chandana Despriya 99, Suranga Sampath 37. Matt Dean 2/22.

England: 182/7 in 20 overs.

Matt Dean 48, Sam John Murray 30*, Dinesh Mathugama 2/31.

Man of the Match: Chandana Despriya