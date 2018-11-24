×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sri Lanka's morning as England tail fails

PTI
NEWS
News
10   //    24 Nov 2018, 13:08 IST

Colombo, Nov 24 (AFP) Sri Lanka's bowlers restricted England to 336 all out in their first innings of the third and final Test on Saturday as the visitors' tail folded inside half an hour.

The hosts then made a solid start to reach 74-1 at lunch on day two in Colombo, with Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva both unbeaten on 28 having withstood pressure bowling by England.

Reaching a decent 312 for 7 overnight after a Jonny Bairstow century, England only managed to add 24 runs with Moeen Ali falling for 33, Stuart Broad for a duck and Jack Leach 2.

Ali skipped down the pitch and lifted the ball to long off, Broad was bowled trying to sweep left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan and Leach's attempted heave saw him caught.

Sandakan was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets for 95 runs while finger spinners Dilruwan Perera and Malinda Pushpakumara took 3 for 113 and 2 for 64 respectively.

Danushka Gunathilaka was the only man out for Sri Lanka before lunch, caught superbly at short leg by Keaton Jennings for 18 off Leach, his first left-handed victim of the series.

Broad, brought into the side in place of James Anderson, impressed on a tough wicket for quicks, getting Karunaratne to edge the ball -- only to be dropped by captain Joe Root.

England are 2-0 up in the three-match series after impressive wins at Galle and at Kandy

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
England aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Gigantic Tail Of England
RELATED STORY
England leads by 177 runs in 1st test against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
England 3 wickets away from historic series win in Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Silva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
England leads Sri Lanka by 278 runs on 3rd day
RELATED STORY
Bairstow hits 110, England 311-7 in final test v Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018:3 Indian Bowlers who were great at...
RELATED STORY
The highs and lows of Yuvraj Singh - The fighter
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us