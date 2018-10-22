×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sri Lanka seeks Indian help to tackle match-fixing

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    22 Oct 2018, 17:08 IST

Colombo, Oct 22 (AFP) India has offered to assist Sri Lanka with its inquiry into match-fixing in cricket and drafting laws to combat cheating in the game, a Sri Lankan cabinet minister said Monday.

Sri Lanka's Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could provide technical expertise in probing widespread allegations of corruption in cricket.

"We don't have the expertise or the laws to deal with this problem in a proper manner. India promised to help us in drafting legislation too," Ranatunga said after returning from New Delhi.

The CBI named Ranatunga and his deputy Aravinda de Silva in a match-fixing investigation in 2000 but the pair were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sri Lanka promised to establish a special police unit to investigate match-fixing after a documentary aired in May alleged massive global corruption in cricket.

Galle groundsman Tharanga Indika and professional cricketer Tharindu Mendis allegedly speculated about fixing the pitch to ensure a result in under four days in the Test against England.

Both men have been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket pending an ICC investigation. A third man, provincial coach Jeevantha Kulatunga, was also suspended.

Sanath Jayasuriya, a member of the 1996 World Cup winning squad, is under investigation by the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit, along with several others.

Jayasuriya has been charged for not cooperating with a match-fixing probe and concealing information

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Kumar Sangakkara : The Sri Lankan we adore
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka spinner Herath to retire after Galle Test
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sanath Jayasuriya: The ‘Matara Mauler’ who transformed...
RELATED STORY
Can Afghanistan do a Sri Lanka?
RELATED STORY
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018, Only T20I: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us