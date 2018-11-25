×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sri Lanka struggle in battle for mammoth total to beat England

PTI
NEWS
News
2   //    25 Nov 2018, 19:09 IST

Colombo, Nov 25 (AFP) Sri Lanka limped to 53-4 on Sunday as they battled to reach 327 to win the third and final Test against England and avoid a series whitewash.

Moeen Ali opened the bowling for England and took openers Danushka Gunathilaka for 6 and Dimuth Karunaratne for 23 on the spin paradise pitch in Colombo.

Jack Leach claimed Dhananjaya de Silva, who failed to score, while Ben Stokes took a brilliant catch off fast bowler Stuart Broad to end Angelo Mathews' innings after nine balls which produced five runs.

Earlier England made 230 in their second innings after at one stage looking shaky on 39-4.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 64, while Stokes hit 42 and Ben Foakes 36 not out to leave Sri Lanka facing a mountain to climb with two days left to play.

Dilruwan Perera took Keaton Jennings lbw with the first ball of the day to shake England, and took five wickets in all. But after the top order scare, spinner Lakshan Sandakan made two basic blunders that set the tone for the tourists' recovery.

The left-arm spinner had Stokes caught at cover on 22, then at slip on 32, only for replays to show Sandakan had overstepped the bowling line on each occasion.

England scored 336 in their first innings and Sri Lanka 240

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
England aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka in 3rd test
RELATED STORY
Silva pushes Sri Lanka to lead over England in 2nd test
RELATED STORY
Recalled Denly stars as England beat Sri Lanka in T20
RELATED STORY
England leads Sri Lanka by 278 runs on 3rd day
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018: 5 players battles to watch out...
RELATED STORY
England win second Test against Sri Lanka by 57 runs
RELATED STORY
England posts 285 all out, Sri Lanka replies 26-1 on 1st day
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
England close in on historic sweep of Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us