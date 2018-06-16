Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sri Lanka take to field two hours late after Test 'ball-tamper' row

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 21:36 IST
51

Gros-Islet (Saint Lucia), Jun 16 (AFP) Play got underway two hours late on the third day of the second Test between the West Indies and Sri Lanka after the tourists initially refused to take the field in the wake of an apparent ball-tampering controversy.

Following concerns raised by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould about the condition of the ball nearing the end of the second day, the Sri Lankans were advised before the start of Saturday's play that they could not continue with the existing ball.

This resulted in Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal refusing to lead his team onto the field with the West Indies set to continue their innings at 118 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 253.

Animated discussions then ensued involving match referee Javagal Srinath and the Sri Lankan pair of coach Chandika Hathurusingha and team manager Asanka Gurusinha and it appeared for some time that the day's play at least and possibly the rest of the match might be in doubt.

However it was after these deliberations that the Sri Lankans agreed to the change of ball and to continue playing although it is understood that they will be contesting any charge of tampering with the ball.

Five penalty runs have been added to the West Indies total. However, in another twist and after initially appearing to be prepared to resume the match, the Sri Lankans hesitated even as they were making their way out to the middle.

Further discussions then ensued which brought Srinath onto the field while the West Indies contingent, headed by team manager Rawl Lewis, coach Stuart Law and captain Jason Holder, appeared bemused by the entire situation and sought clarification from the match referee.

Unconfirmed reports coming out from these deliberations suggest that the Sri Lankans were reluctant to continue the match under the cloud of suspicion of ball-tampering.

There is a precedent for a team refusing to take the field after a brush with the umpires.

The first and only time a match has been forfeited in the history of Test cricket was in 2006, after Pakistan were penalised five runs for ball tampering by umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

The Pakistanis did not return to the field after tea on the fourth day and the umpires deemed this to mean they had forfeited the match, even though Pakistan later said they were willing to play.

It was in March that Australia were caught tampering with the ball illegally on the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Following their admissions of guilt and an investigation, Steve Smith and David Warner were stripped of the captaincy and vice-captaincy respectively and banned from playing international cricket for 12 months. Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, the player caught on camera applying sandpaper to the ball, was banned for nine months

West Indies v Sri Lanka delayed after ball controversy
RELATED STORY
England set to play Tests in Sri Lanka after six years
RELATED STORY
West Indies build big lead after pacemen flatten Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Rabada on track to return for Sri Lanka series
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out from the West Indies vs Sri Lanka...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka show fight to leave Trinidad Test in the balance
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Sri Lanka: 5 talking points as West Indies...
RELATED STORY
Dowrich frustrates Sri Lanka as tourists toil in Trinidad
RELATED STORY
Probable XI as Rohit Sharma's men take on Sri Lanka 
RELATED STORY
How all the nations fared on their Test debut
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Today
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test
SL 253/10
WIN 287/8 (96.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Windies lead Sri Lanka by 34 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3 | Today
IRE 205/5 (20.0 ov)
SCO 159/5 (20.0 ov)
Ireland win by 46 runs
IRE VS SCO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us