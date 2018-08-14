Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sri Lanka takes 3-wicket win over South Africa in only T20

Associated Press
NEWS
News
87   //    14 Aug 2018, 23:12 IST
AP Image

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka pulled off a close three-wicket win in the only Twenty20 match against South Africa on Tuesday after the team's spinners dismissed the tourists for their lowest score in the format.

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa was bowled out for 98 runs in the 17th over. South Africa's previous lowest score in Twenty20 internationals was 100 runs against Pakistan in 2013.

Akila Dananjaya and Dhananjaya de Silva took two wickets each to compliment Lakshan Sandakan who returned best figures of 3-19.

Quinton de Kock top scored for South Africa with 20 runs as the Sri Lankan spinners did not allow any significant partnership.

Sri Lanka progressed well despite a poor start but soon looked precarious after losing three middle order wickets for six runs. However, Dinesh Chandimal remained unbeaten on 36 to see his team reach 99-7 in 16 overs.

Sri Lanka lost their first two wickets in the first over with the total on six. Fast bowler Kasigo Rabada had Kusal Perera caught at mid-off by Tabraiz Shamsi and also won a leg before decision on review to dismiss Kusal Mendis.

Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva (31) added 53 runs for the third wicket and looked to be cruising toward an easy win.

However, seam bowler Junior Dala dismissed de Silva through a catch in the deep with the score on 59 and Heinrich Klassen held a sharp catch at forward-short-leg off spinner Shamsi to dismiss captain Angelo Mathew for a duck.

Dasun Shanaka made 16 before mistiming Dala for a high catch to Reeza Hendricks to leave Sri Lanka 82-5.

Sri Lanka looked vulnerable at 88-7 after Thisara Perera (0) and Akila Dananjaya (2) were dismissed cheaply. However Isuru Udana stayed with Chandimal to score the runs needed to win the game.

Dala, Rabada and Shamsi took two wickets each for South Africa.

Associated Press
NEWS
