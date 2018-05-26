Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Sri Lanka to work with ICC after pitch-doctoring reports

    Sri Lanka will work with the ICC after an alleged plot to doctor the pitch when England visit in November was uncovered.

    News 26 May 2018, 22:13 IST
    SriLanka - Cropped
    Sri Lanka fans fly their national flag

    Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) says it will "extend its fullest cooperation" to the ICC after alleged plans relating to doctoring pitches for Test matches in the country were uncovered.

    On Friday, the Daily Telegraph published an article detailing what it alleged was a plot to ensure the wicket for Sri Lanka's first Test against England in Galle, due to begin on November 6, would produce a result.

    Video footage - set to be broadcast in an Al Jazeera documentary - purports to show a person involved in the preparation of pitches at Galle International Stadium explaining the ploy to an undercover journalist and claiming similar incidents have occurred in the past.

    SLC duly published a statement on Saturday underlining its zero-tolerance stance regarding any form of corruption.

    "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will extend its fullest cooperation to the International Cricket Council to investigate the latest allegations levelled via media reports, over 'match fixing' [sic]," the statement read.

    "Mr Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, is in contact with the CEO of the International Cricket Council, Mr David Richardson, and the ICC anti-corruption unit on the matter.

    "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to state that it has zero tolerance towards corruption and will take immediate action against any person involved in the alleged incident, if found guilty.

    "In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket is constantly engaged with the ICC and is following its guidelines on how to handle anti-corruption operations for the forthcoming tours in Sri Lanka."

    Alex Marshall, the head of the ICC's anti-corruption unit, was quoted by the Telegraph as stating: "We will take the contents of the [Al Jazeera] programme and any allegations it may make very seriously."

    An England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson added: "The ECB is aware of the planned Al Jazeera documentary, although not the full content. We endorse the ICC's position and fully support their work and investigations."

