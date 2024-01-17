Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka host Zimbabwe in the final T20I of their three-game series on Thursday, January 18, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The series is tied at 1-1, so both teams will be eyeing for glory when they lock horns.

Zimbabwe stunned Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second T20I and came on level terms with the hosts. The game went down to the wire, with Clive Madande scoring a six on the penultimate delivery to finish the chase off in style.

Batting first, Sri Lanka put up 173-6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries by Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews. The hosts had a terrible start, losing their top order within the first four overs of the powerplay. A 118-run fifth-wicket partnership between Asalanka and Mathews helped the Islanders get to a defendable total.

Zimbabwe’s start to the chase was decent, as they lost their first wicket in the fourth over. But the partnership between Craig Ervine and Brian Bennett steadied the ship for the visitors. Middle-order batters Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams couldn’t do much with the bat as Zimbabwe faced a setback in the middle.

Luke Jongwe and Madande’s partnership under pressure helped the visitors complete the chase and register their first victory over Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. With the series on level terms now, the upcoming contest should be a mouth-watering one.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka

Date and Time: January 18, 2024; 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have clashed against each other five times in T20Is, with the former winning four clashes but Zimbabwe clinching victory in the most recent encounter.

Matches Played: 5

Sri Lanka: 4

Zimbabwe: 1

No result: 0

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch supports the team that bats second, as has been seen in the last five T20Is here. The average first innings total in 57 T20s here is 143. Hence batters will look to make the most while the bowlers receive little assistance.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Weather Report

The weather will remain clear throughout the game, with the temperature to hover around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will remain around 80%, with the precipitation being around 9%.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

It's a tough task to predict the winner. While Sri Lanka won the first game, Zimbabwe played to their potential in the second and showed their prowess. Hence, the upcoming contest should be a high-octane clash.

Prediction: The chasing team to win

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv and Fancode

