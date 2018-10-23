×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Sri Lanka wins 5th ODI but England wins series 3-1

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23 Oct 2018, 21:58 IST
AP Image

CIOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Niroshan Dickwella top-scored with 95 and spin bowler Akila Dananjaya took four wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a confidence-boosting 219-run win on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the fifth and final one-day international against England on Tuesday.

England won the five-match series 3-1, with the first match ending without a result due to rain.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat first and his batsmen justified his decision by scoring 366-6 in 50 overs. In reply, England was 132-9 in 26.1 overs when heavy rain interrupted play.

Sri Lanka had kept England well below the Duckworth/Lewis par score at the stoppage.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made 54, Chandimal scored 80 and Kusal Mendis struck six sixes for a 33-ball 56 for Sri Lanka.

Associated Press
NEWS
England wins 4th ODI, secures series vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 4th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 5th ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why England can win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
5 memorable overseas ODI series wins for India
RELATED STORY
England beat Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI by 31 runs on D/L method
RELATED STORY
7 famous batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka announces ODI and Test squads to face England 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us