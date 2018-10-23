Sri Lanka wins 5th ODI but England wins series 3-1

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 23 Oct 2018, 21:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CIOLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Niroshan Dickwella top-scored with 95 and spin bowler Akila Dananjaya took four wickets to lead Sri Lanka to a confidence-boosting 219-run win on the Duckworth/Lewis method in the fifth and final one-day international against England on Tuesday.

England won the five-match series 3-1, with the first match ending without a result due to rain.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to bat first and his batsmen justified his decision by scoring 366-6 in 50 overs. In reply, England was 132-9 in 26.1 overs when heavy rain interrupted play.

Sri Lanka had kept England well below the Duckworth/Lewis par score at the stoppage.

Sadeera Samarawickrama made 54, Chandimal scored 80 and Kusal Mendis struck six sixes for a 33-ball 56 for Sri Lanka.