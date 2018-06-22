Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sri Lankans admit to breaching 'spirit of cricket' v Windies

Associated Press
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 15:43 IST
AP Image

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Sri Lanka's captain, coach, and manager have admitted to breaching the "spirit of cricket" by refusing to play the West Indies for two hours during the second test in St. Lucia.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal, coach Chandika Hathurusinghe and manager Asanka Gurusinha admitted to the charge laid by International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson following the test.

Sri Lanka would not play on the third morning of the test on Saturday, disputing a ball-tampering charge by the umpires. The delay lasted two hours. The test finished on Monday as a draw.

After the Sri Lankans admitted breaking the cricket laws, the ICC appointed Michael Beloff, the chairman of the body's code of conduct commission, late Thursday to hear the case and determine a sanction. The breaches carry an imposition of four to eight suspension points.

Beloff will, on Friday, also hear Chandimal's appeal of his one-match ban for ball-tampering in the test. Chandimal was also punished two suspension points and 100 percent of his match fee.

Chandimal was found guilty by match referee Javagal Srinath of changing the condition of the ball. Video appeared to show he put saliva on the ball after the ICC suggested he put a sweet in his mouth. Chandimal, who denied wrongdoing, admitted putting something in his mouth, but didn't remember what it was.

The third test starts on Saturday in Bridgetown.

