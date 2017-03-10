Starc flies home from India due to fractured foot

Australia have been dealt a huge blow as Mitchell Starc was ruled out of the rest of their Test series against India.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 12:59 IST

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc

Paceman Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the rest of Australia's Test series against India due to a stress fracture in his right foot.

The left-arm speedster picked up the problem during the second Test defeat in Bangalore - which Australia lost by 75 runs - with scans revealing the extent of the damage on Friday.

With the four-Test series locked at 1-1, Starc's injury is a huge blow to the tourists, with a replacement to be named "in due course".

"Mitchell experienced some pain in his right foot during the second Test in Bangalore which unfortunately had not subsided a few days after the Test as we had hoped," Australia physio David Beakley said in a statement.

"We made the decision to scan his foot in Bangalore this morning and unfortunately it has revealed a stress fracture.

"Subsequently, this means Mitchell will be unavailable for the remainder of the Tour of India and will return home to Australia to start his rehabilitation."

Starc had taken five wickets at an average of 30.20 in the opening two Tests, while he was a valuable contributor with the bat.

He is the fifth highest run-scorer in the series with 118 at 29.50.

The third Test starts in Ranchi on Thursday.