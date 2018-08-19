Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Starc leads tributes after 'leader of the pack' Johnson retires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
236   //    19 Aug 2018, 15:17 IST
MitchellJohnson - Cropped
Mitchell Johnson in action for Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Starc was among those within the cricketing fraternity to pay homage to Mitchell Johnson, who announced his retirement from all forms on Sunday.

Johnson stepped away from the Australia set-up in 2015, having played more than 250 times for his country across all three formats.

The left-arm quick continued to feature for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Cricket Australia paid tribute by posting a highlights reel of Johnson's Test-best 8-61 against South Africa in Perth in 2008, while the likes of Starc, Pat Cummins and the Knight Riders all published their own messages of support.

Contact Us Advertise with Us