Starc leads tributes after 'leader of the pack' Johnson retires

Mitchell Johnson in action for Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Starc was among those within the cricketing fraternity to pay homage to Mitchell Johnson, who announced his retirement from all forms on Sunday.

Johnson stepped away from the Australia set-up in 2015, having played more than 250 times for his country across all three formats.

The left-arm quick continued to feature for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League and Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

Cricket Australia paid tribute by posting a highlights reel of Johnson's Test-best 8-61 against South Africa in Perth in 2008, while the likes of Starc, Pat Cummins and the Knight Riders all published their own messages of support.

Glad to have known you and watched you play, @MitchJohnson398, who had a glorious career. All the best for your second innings, dear friend. #Johnsonretires pic.twitter.com/R2uKA9BJTo — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) August 19, 2018

One of the most lethal left-arm quicks of the 21st century and a champion athlete, @MitchJohnson398, bids adieu to all forms of cricket.



Thank you for everything and best of luck for all your future endeavours, Mitch #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/hZA6jTvEjs — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 19, 2018

December 2008, and @MitchJohnson398 is unleashed against South Africa for the very first time in Test cricket. The result? Career-best figures of 8-61 pic.twitter.com/brS7UBMuGF — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) August 19, 2018

Farewell @MitchJohnson398

Steamy Bouncers

Fiery Yorkers

Wonderful memories

Thank you for everything, all the best for the next chapter of life #KorboLorboJeetbo pic.twitter.com/v7yWBLCMMY — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 19, 2018