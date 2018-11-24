×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Starc replaces injured Stanlake for final T20I against India

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    24 Nov 2018, 18:34 IST

Sydney, Nov 24 (PTI) Pacer Mitchell Starc was Saturday drafted into Australia's squad for the final T20 International against India as a replacement for the injured Billy Stanlake.

Stanlake suffered an ankle sprain during a catching drill ahead of the washed-out second T20I in Melbourne on Friday.

He was replaced by Nathan Coulter-Nile for the game and has now been ruled out of the final match at the SCG, with Starc taking his place in the 13-man squad.

Starc, 28, last played a T20 for Australia in September 2016, against Sri Lanka in Colombo. His last T20 match for Australia on home soil was at the Sydney Cricket Ground in February 2014 against England.

The left-arm pacer, who was originally rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against India, turned out for his state side New South Wales in the last round of Sheffield Shield fixtures against Queensland.

He was expected to sit out the next round of the first class competition in a bid to prepare for next month's four-Test series against India.

"(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," skipper Aaron Finch said.

"We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good."

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the first match by four runs (DLS) at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday. The second game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was abandoned due to rain

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Mitchell Starc replaces injured Billy Stanlake for third...
RELATED STORY
Starc replaces Stanlake for India decider
RELATED STORY
India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips 
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 1st T20I: Will India surmount the...
RELATED STORY
Australia's T20I strengths and weaknesses
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20I Series: Important Battles to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: 3 players who might be dropped...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Preview: India Vs Australia 1st T20I at Brisbane
RELATED STORY
Can India level the T20I series at Sydney?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us