Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Starc: Suspended Smith will return to Test best

Omnisport
NEWS
News
353   //    06 Aug 2018, 16:59 IST
Steve Smith Mitchell Starc - cropped
Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc

Steve Smith may have lost his place as the world's best Test batsman to Virat Kohli, but Mitchell Starc has backed the Australian to rediscover his form when he returns from his ban.

India captain Kohli has replaced Smith at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings after he scored 200 runs across two innings against England at Edgbaston.

Smith had been the world's leading batsman in the longest format for 32 months but the 29-year-old has not featured for his country since March after Cricket Australia gave him a 12-month ban for his role in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

David Warner was also handed a year-long suspension, while Cameron Bancroft is serving a nine-month sanction from all international and Australian grade cricket, and Starc is confident all three can be back to their best once they return.

"Knowing Steve over the last few years - and actually even longer around the New South Wales set-up as well - he's a tireless worker," Starc told Omnisport.

"He hits more balls than anyone, he just loves the game of cricket.

"I've no doubt that he and the other two can be back to the top of their games and scoring hundreds and dominating bowling attacks around the world again."

Smith, Warner and Bancroft all had to face the music in a series of emotional press conferences when the scandal unravelled during the Test series with South Africa.

All three have since returned to the game – Smith and Warner in the Global T20 Canada and Bancroft at club-cricket level in Australia – and Starc is pleased to see the trio back.

"It was a tough few weeks - seeing all three of the guys, you wouldn't wish upon anyone," he added.

"They're back in cricket now, which is great to see all three of them playing cricket.

"Cam's in Darwin and Dave and Steve have been playing in Canada. It's great to see the three guys back in cricket, a game they love.

"Come end of March next year they can come back into Australian cricket and get back on with their careers and keep dominating the way they have."

Australia have not played a Test since the final match in South Africa, which Smith, Warner and Bancroft all missed.

Starc was also absent due to a stress fracture in his leg, which ensured he missed the Indian Premier League campaign, but the 28-year-old is hoping he can return to fitness in time for Australia's next five-day fixture against Pakistan in October.

"If all's going well and stays on track as it is I'll be available for selection for that tour," Starc said.

"Hopefully I can get on that one and get back into cricket. It's been a long and slow process - one I'm all too familiar with unfortunately.

"I've been bowling for a few weeks now. It's progressing nicely, perhaps [at] full pace run-up and full intensity in a week or two weeks."

Omnisport
NEWS
World Test XI of the current era that can beat the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: 3 Reasons Why Australia can...
RELATED STORY
Mitchell Starc gives go-ahead for selection in the UAE tour
RELATED STORY
Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith. Who is the best batsman...
RELATED STORY
5 best candidates to replace Steven Smith as Australian...
RELATED STORY
The World's Best Test XI of the current era
RELATED STORY
7 Indian batsmen who got to number 1 spot in ICC Test...
RELATED STORY
World Test XI to take on team India
RELATED STORY
BCCI is right in refusing to play Day/Night Test in...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who can tackle Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Today
BAN 184/5 (20.0 ov)
WIN 135/7 (17.1 ov)
Bangladesh win by 19 runs (DLS Method)
BAN VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| Yesterday
KNT 160/5 (20.0 ov)
GLO 164/2 (19.2 ov)
Gloucestershire win by 8 wickets
KNT VS GLO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us