Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

State wrestling league in Pune

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
31   //    28 Aug 2018, 19:44 IST

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) More than 70 wrestlers from Maharashtra would compete in the inaugural edition of the 'Kusti Champions League' (KCL)to be held from October 7 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

The announcement of the state wrestling league was made at a media briefing here by organisers MWCL Sports LLP and the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association.

KCL founder and promoter Pushkaraj Kelkar said 72 grapplers will be picked from an auction pool of 300 for the league.

"There will be two categories in the auction - A and B. Those in A category will be iconic players and their base price will be Rs 3 lakh, while the base price for the players in B category will be Rs 50,000," said Kelkar.

According to Kelkar, a total of 90 matches would be played and they would be telecast on a regional channel, Colours Marathi.

"There will be six teams representing six cities -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Nagpur. Each team will comprise eight men and four women players. The games will be played in both traditional and mat categories," said Kelkar in presence of MSWA office-bearers.

"The duration of the league is from October 7-28," he added.

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist wrestler Rahul Aware, who will be one of the participants in the league, said the league will benefit the younger players from the state

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top 7 Successful Cricketers and Their Business Ventures
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who have never played for their...
RELATED STORY
Devraj Govindraj: The Unsung cricket hero from Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian Test XI which can beat England in England
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Cricketers who might have played their last Test...
RELATED STORY
5 commentators and their associations with IPL teams in...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian cricketers and their wrestling counterparts
RELATED STORY
Father-son duos to have featured in the IPL
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 players who are unlucky to miss out...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us