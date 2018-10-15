Stats: India register their maiden 10-wicket win over West Indies

Virat Kohli (left) along with Ajinkya Rahane (Right)

After a spirited all-round display in the first innings with both bat and ball, West Indies conceded a massive victory to India in the second Test match played in Hyderabad. With this victory, India have whitewashed West Indies to win the two-match series by 2-0.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the second Test match between India and West Indies.

10/133 – Bowling figures of Umesh Yadav in the second Test match against West Indies in Hyderabad. These are his best bowling figures in this format of the game and is also the first time he registered a 10-fer in a Test match. 7 for 103 against the same opponents at the Eden Gardens in 2011 were his previous best figures in this format of the game.

3 – Umesh Yadav became only the third Indian pacer to pick up a 10-fer in Test matches played in India. Kapil Dev (11/146 in 1980 and 10/135 in 1983) and Javagal Srinath (13/132 in 1999) are the other Indian pacers to have achieved this feat before Umesh.

In the Hyderabad Test match against West Indies, Umesh picked up 6 wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings to register his maiden 10-fer in Tests.

4233 – Number of runs scored by Virat Kohli (in 42 Tests) as Indian captain in Tests. He is now the leading run scorer as a captain among the Test captains from Asia.

Virat surpassed Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq (4214 runs in 56 Tests as captain) during his 45-run knock against West Indies in the second Test match.

4 – All the previous four Test matches for the West Indies produced a result in just 3 days. This includes the two Test matches against India in this series and the two Test matches against Bangladesh in July 2018. Out of these four, West Indies won both the Tests against Bangladesh and lost both the Tests against India.

10 - The margin (in terms of wickets in hand) by which India defeated West Indies in the second Test match in Hyderabad. This is the 10th time India has registered such a win in this format of the game and first instance against the West Indies.

10 - The 2-0 clean sweep against West Indies in this two-match Test series is the 10th consecutive Test series win for India played at home. The defeat by 1-2 to England in a four-match Test match series in 2012-13 was India’s last Test series defeat at home.