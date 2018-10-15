×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Stats: India register their maiden 10-wicket win over West Indies

Phaneendra Varma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
68   //    15 Oct 2018, 11:40 IST

Virat Kohli (left) along with Ajinkya Rahane (Right)
Virat Kohli (left) along with Ajinkya Rahane (Right)

After a spirited all-round display in the first innings with both bat and ball, West Indies conceded a massive victory to India in the second Test match played in Hyderabad. With this victory, India have whitewashed West Indies to win the two-match series by 2-0.

Here are some of the statistical highlights from the second Test match between India and West Indies.

10/133 – Bowling figures of Umesh Yadav in the second Test match against West Indies in Hyderabad. These are his best bowling figures in this format of the game and is also the first time he registered a 10-fer in a Test match. 7 for 103 against the same opponents at the Eden Gardens in 2011 were his previous best figures in this format of the game.

3 – Umesh Yadav became only the third Indian pacer to pick up a 10-fer in Test matches played in India. Kapil Dev (11/146 in 1980 and 10/135 in 1983) and Javagal Srinath (13/132 in 1999) are the other Indian pacers to have achieved this feat before Umesh.

In the Hyderabad Test match against West Indies, Umesh picked up 6 wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings to register his maiden 10-fer in Tests.

4233 – Number of runs scored by Virat Kohli (in 42 Tests) as Indian captain in Tests. He is now the leading run scorer as a captain among the Test captains from Asia.

Virat surpassed Pakistan’s Misbah-ul-Haq (4214 runs in 56 Tests as captain) during his 45-run knock against West Indies in the second Test match.

4 – All the previous four Test matches for the West Indies produced a result in just 3 days. This includes the two Test matches against India in this series and the two Test matches against Bangladesh in July 2018. Out of these four, West Indies won both the Tests against Bangladesh and lost both the Tests against India.

10 -  The margin (in terms of wickets in hand) by which India defeated West Indies in the second Test match in Hyderabad. This is the 10th time India has registered such a win in this format of the game and first instance against the West Indies.

10 - The 2-0 clean sweep against West Indies in this two-match Test series is the 10th consecutive Test series win for India played at home. The defeat by 1-2 to England in a four-match Test match series in 2012-13 was India’s last Test series defeat at home.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket Virat Kohli Umesh Yadav Leisure Reading
Phaneendra Varma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
Stats: Career best bowling figures for Umesh Yadav
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: The Test rivalry in numbers
RELATED STORY
Recalling when India failed to chase 120 against West Indies
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the Rajkot Test win was memorable for India
RELATED STORY
Probable India XI to face West Indies in the second Test
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: A history of the T20 matches played
RELATED STORY
Stats: Kuldeep Yadav completes 100 International wickets
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: Milestones and Records that can be...
RELATED STORY
Flashback: West Indies tour of India 2013
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 1st Test: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us