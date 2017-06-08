Stats: Sri Lanka register most number of 300+ ODI run chases away from home

Here are all the numbers you need to know from Sri Lanka's win over India.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Stats 08 Jun 2017, 23:03 IST

Dhawan’s record-equalling century went in vain

Sri Lanka completed a historic victory over India to stay alive in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Although India scored 321/6 on the back of a brilliant century from Shikhar Dhawan, Angelo Mathews’ side managed to overhaul it courtesy of a match-winning 89 from Kusal Mendis and some handy contributions from Danushka Gunathilaka, Mathews, Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne.

Extra Cover: ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Who said What: World reacts to Sri Lanka's win over India

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the game.

9 – This is the ninth time that Sri Lanka have scored in excess of 300 in a successful away run chase, which is the most by any country, going past India’s mark of 8.

0 – No Indian pair had ever managed to score three consecutive century partnerships in ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma achieved it today.

1 – This was Virat Kohli’s first duck in ICC events (World Cup, Champions Trophy and, World T20). This was also his first duck in ODIs since 2014 against England.

2 – This was only the second time that Shikhar Dhawan’s ODI century has ended in defeat. The last time was against Australia in 2016.

3 – Shikhar Dhawan now has three centuries in the Champions Trophy, joint-first along with Sourav Ganguly, Chris Gayle, and Herschelle Gibbs.

4 – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan now have four century partnerships in the Champions Trophy, no other pair has more than two.

5 – India have now 300+ totals in five consecutive ODIs. Only Australia, who managed it in six consecutive games, have done it more often.

5 – Dhawan became the fifth batsman after Dean Jones, Navjot Sidhu, Mohammad Azharuddin and Saeed Anwar to score five consecutive ODI fifties against Sri Lanka.

6 – Rohit and Dhawan now have six 50+ stands in the Champions Trophy, which is the most by any pair, overtaking Chanderpaul and Gayle, who had five.

Extra Cover: Stats: Most runs by a pair in Champions Trophy

7 – Dhawan took just seven innings to cross 500 runs in the Champions Trophy, which is the fastest of any player, beating Sourav Ganguly’s mark of eight innings.

8 – For the first time in eight matches, India lost in a Champions Trophy match. Their winning streak (2009-2017) is the joint-longest in the tournament along with West Indies (2002 – 2006).

10 – Rohit and Dhawan now have 10 ODI century partnerships, which is the fifth-most by an Indian pair and fifth-best by an opening pair as well. They took 58 innings, which is the fifth-fastest by a pair as well.

11 – The number of 50+ scores for Kusal Mendis. Since his debut, only Joe Root with 12 has more such scores in ODIs.

77 – The number of innings taken by Dhawan to score his 10 ODI centuries. Only Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have got to the mark quicker.

150 – This was the 150th ODI between India and Sri Lanka. That is the most between any two sides in the history of the format.

322 – Sri Lanka’s run chase was the highest in Champions Trophy history, the highest at the venue (The Oval), joint-highest against India in ODIs