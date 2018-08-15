Stead succeeds Hesson as New Zealand coach

Gary Stead coaching Canterbury

Former New Zealand Test cricketer Gary Stead has been appointed as the new coach of the Black Caps on a two-year deal.

Stead, who played five Tests as a top-order batsman, has coached the White Ferns - New Zealand women's national cricket team – and Canterbury, where he made 101 first-class appearances during his playing career.

The 46-year-old, who succeeds Mike Hesson following his resignation in June, has also worked at New Zealand Cricket's High Performance Centre and served as a batting and support coach during the Black Caps' 2016-17 home summer.

"It's a matter of helping maintain New Zealand's strong form on the international scene, but also respecting what's happened over the past four or five years by continuing to push for improvement," Stead said of the brief he has been given.

"This is a well-established and high-performing Black Caps side with an excellent captain in Kane Williamson, and a real desire to win series and titles.

"It's an honour and a privilege to be part of that, and I can't wait to get started."

Gary Stead is the new head coach of the BLACKCAPS. Full Details | https://t.co/WrGHpD5ken #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/cGxpNc3l7X — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 14, 2018