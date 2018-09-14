Steyn included in Proteas' ODI squad

South Africa quick Dale Steyn

South Africa have included Dale Steyn in their squad for the upcoming three ODIs at home to Zimbabwe.

The quick's last appearance in the 50-over format came almost two years ago, against Australia in October 2016, with Friday's selection a promising sign for a man who has made no secret of his desire to feature at the World Cup in 2019.

Steyn, one wicket away from becoming his country's outright all-time leading Test wicket taker, has suffered with injuries since a serious shoulder problem sustained in November 2016.

A groin injury picked up while playing for Hampshire last month proved a short-term issue, and Steyn takes his place among the Proteas' 16-man party for the three ODIs against Zimbabwe, starting on September 30.

Imran Tahir has been recalled after being rested for the recent Sri Lanka series, while David Miller and Quinton de Kock have been given a break from the 50-over contests but are selected for the three Twenty20s that follow the ODIs.

The Proteas' ODI squad v Zimbabwe has just been announced!

F du Plessis, H Amla, JP Duminy, R Hendricks, I Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, H Klaasen, K Maharaj, A Markram, W Mulder, L Ngidi, A Phehlukwayo, K Rabada, T Shamsi , D Steyn, K Zondo. #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/SfWLjG3yuz — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 14, 2018

Christiaan Jonker could make his ODI debut, while Gihahn Cloete and Rassie van der Dussen have received their maiden international call-ups for the T20s, from which Kagiso Rabada has been rested.

Captain Faf du Plessis, meanwhile, has been chosen in both squads although his participation is subject to fitness assessments.

"Faf continues to make a recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in Sri Lanka," said manager and team doctor Mohammed Moosajee. "It is a week by week case and a call will be made in due course."

It was also announced that uncapped teenager Matthew Breetzke will join up with the team as a "learning experience".



South Africa ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Khaya Zondo.

South Africa T20 squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.