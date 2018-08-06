Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Stokes arrives at court to face affray trial

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
47   //    06 Aug 2018, 18:06 IST

Bristol, Aug 6 (AFP) England cricketer Ben Stokes arrived at court on Monday, where he will go on trial for affray.

The all-rounder and two other men are jointly charged over a fracas in Bristol on September 25 last year -- several hours after England had played a one-day international against the West Indies in the city.

Stokes, 27, and Ryan Ali and Ryan Hale all deny the charge.

Wearing a blue suit and red tie, Stokes was driven to the city's Crown Court in a silver people-carrier and walked straight into the building flanked by the media.

The charge he faces states that their "conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety".

A 27-year-old man allegedly suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident, at which fellow England cricketer Alex Hales was also present.

The trial is expected to last between five and seven days in courtroom one.

Stokes missed the Ashes after being suspended from playing for England. Without him, England lost the Ashes to Australia 4-0.

He has since played in the Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan. He starred on Saturday as England beat India at Edgbaston. Stokes and the two other men are on bail

Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
