Stokes holds no grudge against Rabada

Kagiso Rabada was banned after swearing at Ben Stokes, but the England all-rounder said: "I don't hold any grudges. I have that side to me."

by Omnisport News 25 Jul 2017, 20:27 IST

Ben Stokes is dismissed by Kagiso Rabada at Lord's

Ben Stokes says there is no "bad blood" between himself and Kagiso Rabada as the South Africa paceman prepares to return from suspension in the third Test between England and South Africa.

Rabada missed the Proteas' hammering of England in the second Test at Trent Bridge, after he was punished by the ICC for swearing at Stokes upon dismissing the all-rounder in the series opener at Lord's.

Yet Stokes, whose own on-field behaviour has prompted ICC action in the past, insists he does not hold a grudge.

"It is part of him as a cricketer and why he has been successful," Stokes said of Rabada on Sky Sports News.

"The ICC were the people who locked down on that and gave him that ban but I don't hold any grudges about people wanting to be like that.

"It shows how much they care and want to perform for their country.

"I have got that side to me as well, so I don't think there is ever going to be any bad blood if he chooses to go on like that."

The squad is back in business #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/nqOxps8aCP — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 25, 2017

Rabada is set to walk straight back into South Africa's team for the third Test, which begins at The Oval on Thursday, despite the tourists' convincing triumph last time out.

With Gary Ballance out injured, England will hand a debut to Tom Westley.

