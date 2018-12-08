×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stokes reveals 'huge burden' of Bristol incident fallout

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    08 Dec 2018, 00:02 IST
Ben Stokes - cropped
Ben Stokes playing for England against India

Ben Stokes says he has learned his lesson after being handed a backdated ban following his involvement in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September 2017.

Stokes was given an accumulative eight-match ban by the Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC] that also covered a second charge in relation to an inappropriate video but it was deemed that he has already served all of those, leaving him free to continue playing.

The England all-rounder, who was found not guilty of affray at trial in August, said in a statement that he is now looking forward to playing cricket "without this hanging over me".

"Everyone will now be aware that the CDC disciplinary proceedings have now concluded and I accept the decision of the panel," he said.

"I had entered guilty pleas to bringing the game into disrepute much earlier in the process and I want to thank the panel for their time and consideration now that the hearing has ended.

"The criminal charges and, subsequently, the disciplinary charges have made it difficult to make public comment about the issues.

"I have already apologised to my team-mates, coaches and support staff for the consequences of my actions in Bristol.

"I regret the incident ever happened and I apologise to England supporters and to the public for bringing the game into disrepute. I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this process.

"Cricket and family are my life. This incident has been a huge burden for the last 15 months.

Advertisement

"I am relieved to get back to playing the game that I love without this hanging over me.

"Although the disciplinary process is now over, I have learned lessons that will stay with me for much longer."

Hales was also present at the incident, which occurred several hours after England's ODI against West Indies in Bristol, and has been given a six-match white-ball ban, which incorporates a second offence of inappropriate images.

The remaining four matches of Hales' sanction are suspended for 12 months.

"I am relieved today's decision by the CDC means this chapter is now closed and I can move on with my career," said Hales.

"There is no doubt I fell below the high standards expected of an international sportsman and that was the reason for my decision to admit the charges and accept the punishment handed down.

"More than anything, I sincerely apologise for putting myself in a position which allowed these very regrettable incidents to happen.

"The next year is obviously an important one for England. I would love to be part of a squad that wins the World Cup in front of our own fans and I will be doing everything in my power to make that dream come true."

Stokes has also been fined £30,000, with Hales given a £17,500 penalty, £10,000 of which is suspended.

Omnisport
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Stokes, Hales handed backdated bans
RELATED STORY
Garnish is pointless! - Stokes mocks Manjrekar's chef...
RELATED STORY
'Exemplary' Stokes has learnt his lesson - Bayliss
RELATED STORY
11 cricketers who were caught in controversy in 2018
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Stokes & Hales charged with bringing game...
RELATED STORY
Brearley wants Stokes to be used as an example
RELATED STORY
Stokes hits out at Manjrekar, Rabada No.1 and more -...
RELATED STORY
England include Stokes, Hales and uncapped seamer Stone...
RELATED STORY
Looking Behind The Scoreboard: The Burden of Winning
RELATED STORY
Strongest T20 playing XI featuring 11 All-Rounders
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us