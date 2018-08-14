Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England star Stokes acquitted of affray

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
61   //    14 Aug 2018, 18:01 IST

Bristol, Aug 14 (AFP) England cricketer Ben Stokes was found not guilty of affray by a jury in less than three hours of deliberations today following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 27-year-old -- whose co-defendant Ryan Ali was also found not guilty -- had been charged following a brawl hours after England played the West Indies in a one-day international in Bristol, southwest England, in September last year.

At the start of the trial the prosecution tried to amend the indictment and charge Stokes with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm but this was rejected by the judge.

And half way through the trial Stokes's legal team attempted to have the case against him dropped but this was also refused by the judge.

New Zealand-born Stokes said in his testimony last Friday he had a "significant memory blackout" but he was "absolutely not" an angry man who had lost all control.

Stokes said he intervened because 28-year-old Ali and his friend Ryan Hale -- who had been acquitted earlier in the trial -- had directed alleged homophobic abuse at gay men William O'Connor and Kai Barry as they walked away from Mbargo nightclub.

Stokes went out celebrating after beating the West Indies in a match in Bristol on September 24.

Stokes said he would have had a bottle of beer after the match, two or three pints at the hotel, five or six vodka and lemonades and then "potentially had some Jagerbombs" in Mbargo.

Ali who was knocked unconscious and suffered a fractured eye socket said in his evidence he remained in the care of a surgeon and still suffered from double vision.

He said his memory of the night was "incomplete" due to his head injury.

Ali recalled walking along the street with Hale, Barry and O'Connor, "having a laugh and some banter and the next thing I remember is having a tall blond man charging towards me".

"I just didn't want any trouble so I was backing away, trying to retreat." Stokes's career has been on hold during the trial -- meaning he missed England's second Test victory over India at Lord's -- and he was omitted form the squad for the third Test which gets underway next Saturday.

A brief statement issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they would review Stokes's position following the conclusion of the trial

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: Analyzing the suitability of Asensio or...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018/19: How Chelsea might line up this season.
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: €251 million Real...
RELATED STORY
Does Messi need to win the World Cup to be the GOAT?
RELATED STORY
Barcelona's Non-EU Conundrum: Players that can miss the...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Kompany might be available for England game
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bundesliga star set to miss out on Premier...
RELATED STORY
Why Sweden might be England's most difficult test yet
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Only T20I
RSA 26/1 (3.2 ov)
SL
LIVE
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
RSA VS SL live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| Today, 05:30 PM
Sussex
Glamorgan
SSX VS GLA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us