Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Stokes to have Friday fitness test

England hope Ben Stokes will come through a fitness test on so he can feature in their must-win match with Pakistan.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 31 May 2018, 16:02 IST
65
benstokes - cropped
England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes looks set to be fit for England's second Test with Pakistan but will need to pass a fitness assessment before being cleared to feature at Headingley.

Stokes has been struggling with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the match – which England need to win to avoid a series defeat – having sustained the problem during fielding practice on Wednesday.

Sam Curran was drafted in as cover for the all-rounder but it is hoped he will be fit to play in Leeds. However, further tests will be run ahead of the first day's play on Friday.

"Ben Stokes has been running at full intensity this morning [Thursday] and batting in the nets," the England Cricket team posted on Twitter.

"He will have a scan on his hamstring later today and is expected to have a fitness test tomorrow morning."

England made one change to their initial squad following defeat at Lord's, with Keaton Jennings replacing Mark Stoneman.

Stokes ready to inspire refreshed England against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Ben Stokes set to miss first Test against India in August
RELATED STORY
Sam Curran called into England squad as Stokes cover
RELATED STORY
England downplay Stokes injury as Black Caps Test looms
RELATED STORY
Interview: "Fitness is the key to success", says Delhi...
RELATED STORY
Five occasions when Indian team defied the odds to script...
RELATED STORY
Stokes injury concerns eased by Farbrace
RELATED STORY
Stokes to join England in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Pakistan takes charge of 1st test against England
RELATED STORY
Sam Curran called up as cover for injured Ben Stokes
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...