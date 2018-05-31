Stokes to have Friday fitness test

England hope Ben Stokes will come through a fitness test on so he can feature in their must-win match with Pakistan.

Ben Stokes looks set to be fit for England's second Test with Pakistan but will need to pass a fitness assessment before being cleared to feature at Headingley.

Stokes has been struggling with a hamstring injury in the build-up to the match – which England need to win to avoid a series defeat – having sustained the problem during fielding practice on Wednesday.

Sam Curran was drafted in as cover for the all-rounder but it is hoped he will be fit to play in Leeds. However, further tests will be run ahead of the first day's play on Friday.

"Ben Stokes has been running at full intensity this morning [Thursday] and batting in the nets," the England Cricket team posted on Twitter.

"He will have a scan on his hamstring later today and is expected to have a fitness test tomorrow morning."

England made one change to their initial squad following defeat at Lord's, with Keaton Jennings replacing Mark Stoneman.