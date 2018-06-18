Stokes, Woakes to miss rest of England ODIs vs Australia

LONDON (AP) — England all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes will miss the rest of the one-day series against Australia because of injury.

Stokes was sidelined for the first two games of the five-match series, both won by England, due to a torn left hamstring.

"The plan is for Ben to continue his rehabilitation ... with a view to being available to play in the Twenty20s against India starting next month," said the England and Wales Cricket Board in a statement on Monday.

Woakes also missed the first two matches against Australia because of a right quadriceps tear. The ECB said on Monday he would not be available at least until the ODI series against India which starts on July 12.

England will bid to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead against Australia in Nottingham on Tuesday. The teams also meet in Durham on June 21 and in Manchester on June 24 before taking part in a one-off Twenty20 international in Birmingham on June 27.