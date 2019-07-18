×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Strauss warns England: Learn from 2005 Ashes and build dynasty off World Cup glory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
51   //    18 Jul 2019, 19:26 IST
England - Cropped
England lift the 2019 World Cup and 2005 Ashes

Former director of cricket Andrew Strauss wants England to succeed where they failed in the wake of 2005 Ashes glory and build a dynasty off the back of their Cricket World Cup triumph.

Strauss was part of the side that defeated Australia 2-1 in a thrilling home series 14 years ago and was then a key figure behind the scenes as England ripped up their white-ball strategy following a humiliating group-stage exit at the World Cup in 2015.

Having been forced to step down from his director role last year to support his wife Ruth, who was being treated for terminal cancer, Strauss witnessed the culmination of his planning as Eoin Morgan's men edged New Zealand in an epic final at Lord's on Sunday.

But Strauss issued a warning to the side ahead of the Ashes starting next month on the back of his own experiences as a player, when the Test side failed to win any of the three series following that famous 2005 win, before being whitewashed 5-0 in Australia when the battle for the urn was renewed in 2006-07.

"I think there are a lot of similarities there," Strauss told Omnisport at the world premiere of 'The Edge'. "I think the lesson from 2005 is that was a high watermark and then we retreated back again.

"We need to make this a sort of stepping stone to even bigger and better things. You can't beat winning a World Cup but you can create a dynasty for yourself in terms of performance.

"But not just performance, how you are. We want our players to be people that people want to aspire to be. I think we've got a great group of players that are able to do that."

Two of England's World Cup heroes, Jason Roy and Jofra Archer, are set to make the transition to the Test format – although the latter will only do so once he has recovered from a side strain.

Advertisement

And Strauss sees no reason why the pair, full of confidence after Sunday's dramatic victory, cannot transfer their skills to the longer form.

"I'm not sure either of them are actually white-ball specialists," Strauss added. "I think they've played white-ball cricket up until now, I think both of them are really well-seasoned to play Test cricket.

"It's not going to be easy, Test cricket is a different game and it challenges you in different ways as well, but I think they'll be incredibly confident.

"They've done it on the biggest stage of all which is a great hurdle to overcome, and we've got a great opportunity to beat the Aussies again, so let's take it."

Advertisement
England's Ashes 2005 winning team: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Joe Root considers 'Ashes to be bigger than the World Cup'
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Andrew Strauss' role in England's success should not be forgotten
RELATED STORY
5 non-Britain born England ODI captains
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup win 'a great start' for England before the Ashes - Buttler
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 2 England players who didn't play a single game in the title-winning campaign
RELATED STORY
Giles lauds Morgan and Bayliss after England's Cricket World Cup win
RELATED STORY
Morgan's future depends on his drive and desire, says Strauss
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the past encounters between India and England
RELATED STORY
Cummins: Australia have 'extra fuel' for Ashes bid after World Cup exit to England
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test
AUW 203/3 (67.0 ov)
ENG-W
LIVE
Day 1 | Tea: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat.
AUW VS ENG-W live score
LEI 252/10 & 255/4 (95.0 ov)
GLO 504/9
LIVE
Day 4 | Tea: Leicestershire lead Gloucestershire by 3 runs with 6 wickets remaining
LEI VS GLO live score
ENU 372/5 (50.0 ov)
TBA 55/1 (11.2 ov)
LIVE
Ireland Academy need 318 runs to won from 38.4 overs
ENU VS TBA live score
BAU 259/8 (50.0 ov)
TBA 37/4 (11.1 ov)
LIVE
Young Lions XI need 223 runs to won from 38.5 overs
BAU VS TBA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us