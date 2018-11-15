Stubborn Silva helps Sri Lanka near England's 285

Kandy, Nov 15 (AFP) Sri Lanka's Roshen Silva held fort with his unbeaten 46 to resist a persistent England spin attack and guide the hosts to 244 for seven at tea in the second Test on Thursday.

Adil Rashid struck twice after lunch to raise the tourists' hopes of securing a crucial first innings lead on a seemingly turning pitch on day two in Kandy.

But Silva built crucial partnerships including a 46-run seventh wicket stand with Niroshan Dickwella, who made 26, as the hosts edged closer to England's 285.

Dilruwan Perera, on 11, was batting alongside Silva at the break with Sri Lanka still trailing by 41 runs in the first innings.

Rashid first got Dhananjaya de Silva for 59 in just the third over of the second session and later got Angelo Mathews caught behind for 20.

Skipper Joe Root also chipped in with his spin to trap Dickwella lbw. England had made inroads into the Sri Lankan middle through some brilliant fielding by Ben Stokes before lunch but Silva frustrated the opposition bowlers in the second session.

Dimuth Karunaratne, who made 63, put on 96 for the third wicket with De Silva to steady the innings after they had slipped to 31 for two early in the day.

But Stokes, who on Wednesday had failed with the bat as England's new number three, broke the partnership when he pounced to run out Karunaratne with a direct throw from gully.

The star all-rounder then took a stunning one-handed catch low to his left at first slip to dismiss Kusal Mendis for one off the slow left-arm spin of Jack Leach