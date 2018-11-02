Subhankar loses momentum midway, cards one-over 72 in Turkey

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 02 Nov 2018, 20:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antalya (Turkey), Nov 2 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma was unable to convert his early chances and lost the momentum around the turn to finish with a round of one-over 72 to drop to tied 53rd at the halfway stage of the Turkish Airlines Open golf tournament here Friday.

Shubhankar, who shot one-under 70 on first day, is now even par for 36 holes and will need to get a couple of solid rounds to get his confidence back and also make a nice move up the leaderboard.

Defending champion Justin Rose made a definite move towards defending his title and taking the world no. 1 spot as he moved two shots clear of the field going into the weekend.

He shot a second successive 65 at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort to move to 12-under.

England's Tom Lewis fired the lowest round of the week so far with a 63 to get to 10- under alongside countryman and 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett (65), and Danish Ryder Cup star Thorbjrn Olesen (67), who three-putted for a bogey on the last while Rose birdied the same minutes later.

"Honestly not a very good round. Started off well, as I had birdie opportunities on the first three holes but did not take them. Then I made a silly bogey on fourth. It wasn't actually a bad shot, it landed next to pin, which cut to the back. The ball went over the edge and had a tough up and down which I missed and made a bogey," Shubhankar said after the second round.

"I made a bit of a comeback with birdies on seven and eight and a had a good chance on ninth.

"The three-putt on the 10th changed the momentum and then I had a short birdie putt on 11th, which I missed. I had a bad lie in the bunker on 12th and made a bogey there. On the back nine, I made bogeys on both par-5s and that ended my round," he added.

Shubhankar bogeyed both par-5s on 12th and 16th on back nine. He did have a birdie on 13th but it was not enough to salvage the round.

Of the Asian Tour players, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who was in the top 10 till the 17th, had a crippling bogey on 18th and fell to six-under and tied 17th.

Matt Wallace (70), Gavin Green (70) were both five-under for two rounds to be placed tied 25th, while Wade Ormsby (68) was three-under for tied 31st. Wang Jeunghun (71) was tied 45th and Scott Hend (74) was tied 74th