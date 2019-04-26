×
Sundaram Ravi among officials for World Cup 2019

IANS
NEWS
News
39   //    26 Apr 2019, 14:22 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli during an IPL 2018 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 17, 2018. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Sundaram Ravi will be one of the 22 match officials officiating in the upcoming World Cup slated to be held in England and Wales from May 30.

Ravi, India's only representative in ICC's Elite panel, has officiated in 33 Tests, 42 ODIs and 18 T20Is till now.

The 53-year-old recently had to face flak from India skipper Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lost to Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ravi had failed to notice a no-ball bowled when Bangalore needed seven to win the match off the final delivery. Mumbai's Lasith Malinga had bowled a dot ball, but replays suggested the paceman had overstepped the line.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma had also said such mistakes were "not good for the game".

The 22-member list announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) consists of 16 umpires and six match referees.

The opening match between hosts England and South Africa at The Oval will see three World Cup winners officiating.

David Boon will be the match referee, Kumar Dharmasena one of the two on-field umpires and Paul Reiffel the third umpire. Bruce Oxenford will be the other on-field umpire and Joel Wilson the fourth official for the match.

Ranjan Madugalle, the most experienced match referee, will be officiating in his sixth World Cup, while it will be the fourth World Cup for Broad and Crowe.

Umpire Dar will be officiating in his fifth World Cup and it will be the fourth and last for Gould, who has announced his retirement after the tournament.

The appointments for the semi-finals will be announced at the end of the league stage and those for the final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

The match officials for the World Cup are as follows:

Match Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Andy Pycroft, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Richie Richardson

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Michael Gough, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Paul Wilson

