Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sunny Views: When Zaman's 'Rapper' Style, Karthik's nickname caught Gavaskar's attention

PTI
NEWS
News
125   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:09 IST

Dubai, Sep 19 (PTI) The legend has it that Sunil Gavaskar during his days as a young cricketer of Dadar Union Club was given a piece of advice by club' mentor Vithal 'Marshal' Patil --- "If you can't be a cricketer, at least dress like one".

The legendary opener has always been very touchy about how players treat their jerseys and caps as he learnt a lesson from his maternal uncle Madhav Mantri, when as a kid, he had demanded to wear former's India pullovers.

"You need to earn that pullopver to wear it," little Sunny was told by his uncle.

No wonder, he wasn't exactly amused when he saw Fakhar Zaman trying to resemble a rapper wearing his national cap backside while bowling the 18th over of the Indian innings.

"Somebody, may be the captain should tell him that that it's the national cap. He should wear it properly. You can do this in PSL (pakistan Super League) may be but this is the national team," Gavaskar said on air for the host broadcasters Star Sports.

In the next over, Zaman was seen handing the cap to the umpires.

However the former India captain then turned his attention towards Dinesh Karthik, whose jersey name carries his initials 'DK', which is also his nickname in the cricketing circuit.

"May be that's his nickname but since the jersey carries his number, people should identify with the name. May be with the name he can have his initials," Gavaskar said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
The everyday life of the twelve-year-old serious cricketer
RELATED STORY
Sachin names standout player, MS Dhoni on why India lost...
RELATED STORY
5 Times when pre-match sledging backfired spectacularly...
RELATED STORY
Instances when a batsman hit the last ball for a six to...
RELATED STORY
Angry fans lash out at Hardik Pandya on social media
RELATED STORY
Book Review: 'Winning Like Sourav: Think & Succeed Like...
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should target for...
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricketers who lost their lives on the...
RELATED STORY
When retired hurt players made a daring comeback to the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
| 09:30 AM
WOR 94/10 & 140/4 (40.0 ov)
ESX 474/7
Day 2 | Stumps: Worcestershire trail Essex by 240 runs with 6 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
| 09:30 AM
SRY 485/10
SOM 122/9 (37.1 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Somerset trail Surrey by 363 runs with 1 wicket remaining
SRY VS SOM live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us