Sunrisers ride to massive win on Bairstow, Warner tons (Lead)

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow in action during the 11th IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) Jonny Bairstow and David Warner struck whirlwind centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cantered to a 118-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Sunday.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field first backfired as Sunrisers -- sans regular captain Kane Williamson -- were on fifth gear from ball one thanks to Bairstow (114; 56b; 12x4; 7x6) and Warner (100 off 55 balls not out; 5x4; 5x6) as the duo recorded the highest IPL-opening wicket partnership of 185 runs.

Previously, Kolkata Knight Riders' Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn held the record with a 184-run partnership against Gujarat Lions in the 2017 edition.

In reply to the SRH's 231, the RCB gave a poor account of themselves, being bowled out for 113 in 19.5 overs, with the likes of Kohli (3) and AB De Villiers (1) failing to make a mark.

Colin de Grandhomme was their top-scorer with a 32-ball 37.

For the hosts, Mohammed Nabi returned best figures of 4/11.

Coming back to Bairstow-Warner, this was also their third successive hundred-run stand this season, a first in IPL history.

Bairstow, notching up his maiden IPL ton, was the aggressor as the England stumper-batsman did not spare any of the visiting bowlers.

Warner, for a change, played second fiddle but once Bairstow was out, upped the ante in his trademark fashion to bring up his fourth IPL hundred as the home team never let their rivals get a grip of things.

The fact that there were only 24 dot balls in the entire innings painted the picture.

The pair raced to 59/0 in six overs with Bairstow and Warner going all guns blazing.

Prayas Ray Barman, who became the youngest plyer at 16 years and 157 days in the tournament, was given his first over and the Bengal leggie conceded just six runs.

But in his next three, the teenager saw Bairstow bring up his first IPL hundred off 52 deliveries in the 16th over and hit him to every corner of the ground as he finished with figures of 0/56.

Bairstow skipped up in the air, punched his fists in celebration and took his helmet off as the packed house rose in adulation of a masterly innings, pedal to the metal from ball one.

There was no stopping Bairstow as he tonked Ray Barman for a six in the very next ball after scoring a hundred and also another to end the over.

Chahal finally got rid of Bairstow, Umesh Yadav taking a superb diving catch running in from point but the damage was already done.

Vijay Shankar (9) looked to continue the carnage by smacking a six off the first ball he faced but was unlucky to get run out. In the end though, it hardly mattered as a Warner changed gears after Bairstow departed and got his century in the last over off Mohammed Siraj.

The destructive southpaw, returning to IPL after serving a one-year ban due to his role in ball tampering, walked away to make room for himself and pushed the ball past point and third man for a four.

In his typical style, Warner leapt into the air with joy, and acknowledged all the fans around this stadium.

Brief Scores:

Surisers Hyderabad: 231 for 2 in 20 overs (J Bairstow 114, D Warner 100 not out; Y Chahal 1/44); Royal Challengers Bangalore 113 (Colin de Grandhomme 37; Mohammed Nabi 4/11; Sandeep Sharma 3/19)