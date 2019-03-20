×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Super exciting: South Africa beats S. Lanka in Super Over

Associated Press
NEWS
News
57   //    20 Mar 2019, 02:24 IST
AP Image

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa beat Sri Lanka in a Super Over to decide a frantic and often farcical first Twenty20 at Newlands on Wednesday.

The teams finish tied in a helter-skelter end to the regulation 20 overs a side after South Africa collapsed from a position where victory seemed certain and had to scramble a single off the last ball of its chase to tie the scores.

As the South African tailenders sneaked through for that tying run, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella missed a straightforward throw at the stumps that would have given Sri Lanka victory.

South Africa clawed its way to 134-8 to force the Super Over after Sri Lanka had earlier posted 134-7.

South Africa batted first in the Super Over and made 14, with David Miller cracking a six and a four off Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga.

South Africa chose legspinner Imran Tahir to bowl Sri Lanka's Super Over and he conceded just five — although that still included two dropped catches and two wides.

That was only half the story of a thrilling match.

South Africa threw away its winning position and only just managed to tie and Tahir was the savior for the home team then, too.

He came in to bat with South Africa needing two to win and one to tie.

Advertisement

He inside edged straight to Dickwella behind the stumps but Tahir and Dale Steyn still scuttled through for the tying run. Dickwella's throw from close range missed the stumps and the ball also then hit Tahir, who was sprinting down the pitch to complete the run.

South Africa should have won comfortably much earlier after Miller (41) and Rassie van der Dussen (34) put the pedal down in the 15th over of the run chase, with Miller cracking three fours and a six and taking 20 runs off the over by Isuru Udana.

Van der Dussen hit a six and a four in the next over and South Africa needed just 18 runs from 24 balls after that.

Malinga brought himself on to bowl and that sparked South Africa's collapse.

Van der Dussen was caught and Miller ran himself out going for a needless second run in the space of two balls of Malinga's over. South Africa went on to lose five wickets for 15 runs, two of them run outs.

Even when South Africa needed six runs off the last two overs, and four off the last over, it still couldn't do it.

Malinga bowled brilliantly, conceding just one run and bowling Kagiso Rabada in the penultimate over.

Needing three off two balls, JP Duminy was run out going for a crazy second run to set up the last-ball scramble.

After he and Tahir managed to tie the scores, Steyn smiled and shook his head, summing up the game.

Associated Press
NEWS
Markram guides South Africa to 5-0 sweep over Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
South Africa VS Sri Lanka Test Series: 5 Key Talking Points
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019 : When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, T20I Series: Preview, Squads, Schedule and More
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 exciting debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 1st T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 4th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
1st T20I | Today
SL 134/7 & 5/0 (1.0 ov)
RSA 134/8 & 14/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (South Africa won the one-over eliminator)
SL VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us