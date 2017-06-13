Superlative Sangakkara brings up 100th hundred

There was a milestone at Headingley on Tuesday as Kumar Sangakkara recorded his 100th century in first-class and List A matches.

by Omnisport News 13 Jun 2017, 22:02 IST

Kumar Sangakkara raises his bat after bringing up his hundred

Kumar Sangakkara brought up the latest landmark in a storied career on Tuesday by reaching his 100th hundred across first-class and List A cricket.

The Sri Lanka legend, who retired from international cricket in 2015, made 121 at a run a ball for Surrey against Yorkshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final at Headingley.

Sangakkara came to the crease at 8-1 and departed at 250-4, having struck nine fours and four maximums before being stumped off the bowling of Azeem Rafiq.

The century was Sangakkara's 39th in List A matches, added to the 61 he has made in first-class outings as Surrey set their hosts 314 to win.

A hundredth in first-class & List A cricket for @KumarSanga2!



What an achievement from one of our #CT17 #ChampionCommentators! pic.twitter.com/rPUtJEW61V — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2017

"I felt pretty good," a typically understated Sangakkara told Sky Sports. "I wasn't really thinking about that [the landmark], as I was just told when I got in!

"It hardly matters unless we win this game. Personal achievements are great but you'd rather not score a hundred and still win."

Sangakkara, who will step away from the game at the end of the season, recorded five consecutive County Championship centuries earlier this season.

The elegant left-hander, who turns 40 later this year, made 38 Test hundreds from 134 outings and finished his career with an astonishing average of 57.40.

His one-day international figures are equally staggering, his 404 caps bringing 25 centuries for an overall average of 41.98.