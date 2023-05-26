SUR vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – May 26, 2023

The tenth game of the English T20 Blast will see Surrey (SUR) square off against Kent (KET) at the Kennington Oval in London on Friday (May 26).

Kent got off to a perfect start to their campaign, registering a convincing seven-wicket win against Gloucestershire. They bundled their opponents for just 113. Denly (35) and Cox (38) then did the rest of the job for the team, chasing down the target with nearly six overs to spare.

Surrey, meanwhile, also had a positive start to the tournament, thrashing Middlesex to win their opening game by 73 runs.

Surrey posted a mammoth total of 199-6, courtesy of a 68 run knock from Sam Curran. Gus Atkinson and Will Jacks did their part with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece to bundle their opponents for a mere 126 in 14.5 overs.

SUR vs KET squads for Today's Match

Surrey

Sam Curran (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Jamie Overton, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Sean Abbott, Tom Lawes, Gus Atkinson, Cam Steel, Dan Worrall

Kent

Sam Billings (c & wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joe Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Kane Richardson, Grant Stewart

#3 Joe Denly (KET) - 7.5 Credits

Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire - Vitality Blast T20

Joe Denly of Kent impressed in their opening fixture of the English T20 Blast. Chasing a below-par total, Denly played a well-composed knock of 35 off 31 with the help of four boundaries to help his team get over the line.

He's looking in an excellent touch, so the team will hope that he continues his fine form in upcoming games, too. You should select him as captain or vice-captain in your SUR vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Sam Curran (SUR) - 9 Credits

Middlesex vs Surrey - Vitality Blast

Sam Curran has announced his arrival in the English T20 Blast with a blistering knock of 68 off just 47 with the help of seven fours and two sixes. However, the young English all-rounder failed to turn up with the ball.

The team will expect more from him with the ball in upcoming games. He should be a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the SUR vs KET game, as he can fetch points with both bat and ball.

#1 Will Jacks (SUR) - 8.5 Credits

Middlesex vs Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

A brilliant all round show from Will Jacks ensured a 73-run win for Surrey in their opening game of the tournament. While opening the batting, Jacks played a quickfire knock of 43 off 22 at a blistering strike rate of 195,45.

He then bowled an economical spell, picking up three crucial wickets at an economy rate of just under six. He would be an excellent multiplier pick in your SUR vs KET Dream11 fantasy team.

