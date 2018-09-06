Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Swapnil, Saurabh put India Blue in command in Duleep Trophy

PTI
NEWS
News
50   //    06 Sep 2018, 21:55 IST

final

Dindigul(TN), Sep 6 (PTI) India Blue dominated proceedings against India Red on the third day of the Duleep Trophy final at NPR College ground here Thursday, needing five more wickets to wrap up a win.

Fourteen wickets fell on the day, of which 12 were picked up by the spinners as offie Swapnil Singh turned things in India Blue's favour with a five-wicket haul in Red's first innings.

Resuming its first innings at 27 for 1 in response to the opponent's 541, defending champion India Red got off to a cautious start and lost just one wicket in the first 90 minutes.

However, a run-out before tea opened the floodgates and Swapnil K Singh (5 for 58) and Deepak Hooda (2 fo 18) took over. India Red lost wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for 182, conceding a 359-run lead.

B Sandeep was the only India Red batsman to make a significant contribution, scoring 57 (112 balls, 6X4, 1X6). Resistance from the tail-enders (Parvez Rasool (22) and M Prasidh (25, 1X4, 3X6)) took the total to 182.

Swapnil's haul included Sandeep, Siddhesh Lad (8) and Ishan Kishan (0), among others.

India Blue skipper Faiz Fazal had no hesitation in enforcing the follow-on and the bowlers vindicated his faith by taking five wickets in the second innings to leave the team on the threshold of a memorable triumph.

UP left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar got into the act in the second innings, taking three wickets as India Red slipped to 128 for 5 in 28 overs at stumps.

Vidarbha opener Sanjay Ramaswamy (11) was the first to go, stumped by Smit Patel of Saurabh.

Meanwhile, skipper Abhinav Mukund, looking to shake off a lean patch had raced away to 46 before he was stumped by Patel off Saurabh.

Ashutosh Singh (22) was caught by Fazal off Saurabh to leave India Red in more trouble.

The usually reliable Siddesh Lad got a delivery that kept low from Hooda, to be dismissed for a duck.

Sandeep (22, 14 balls) looked in good touch before he edged one to Patel off Saurabh.

Ishan Kishan (25 batting) and Writtick Chatterjee (13 batting) saw the team through to stumps at 128/5.

They need 231 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.

Brief scores: India Blue 541 all out in 167.3 overs (N R Gangta 136, Anmolpreet Singh 96, Swapnil Singh 69, Parvez Rasool 4 for 150, Mihir Hirwani 3 for 190) vs India Red 182 all out in 69.1 overs (B Sandeep 57, Swapnil Singh 5 for 58) and 128 for 5 in 28 overs (Abhinav Mukund 46, Saurabh Kumar 3 for 41)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Duleep Trophy 2018: Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder Parvez...
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018 Schedule Announced
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018 squads announced
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: Five players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Duleep Trophy 2018: 5 players who can earn a call-up to...
RELATED STORY
Ambati Rayudu omitted from Duleep Trophy and India A...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 3 occasions when Team India choked in ICC events
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 3 things India should fix in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 12:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders
Barbados Tridents
TTR VS BTR preview
1st Four Day Match | Sun, 02 Sep
AUA 243/10 & 292/10
IND-A 274/10 & 163/10
Australia A win by 98 runs
AUA VS IND-A live score
Final | Yesterday
UAE 176/9 (24.0 ov)
HK 179/8 (23.3 ov)
Hong Kong win by 2 wickets (DLS Method)
UAE VS HK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us