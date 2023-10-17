Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Chhattisgarh vs Haryana: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Haryana face Chhattisgarh in a Group A game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 on Tuesday, October 17.

Chhattisgarh secured a 44-run victory in their last game against Mizoram. They posted 150-8 while batting first, with Shashank Chandrakar scoring 73 off 54. In response, Chhattisgarh dismissed the opposition for 106. Sourav Majumdar claimed two wickets at an economy of 4.00, while Prashant Painkra picked up two wickets at an economy of 6.50.

Haryana, meanwhile, suffered an eight-wicket loss to Mumbai by DLS method. Haryana batted first and made 147-5 in a game reduced 18 overs. Harshal Patel top-scored with 38 off 27. However, Mumbi comfortably chased down the target with three overs to spare.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Match Details

Match: Chhattisgarh vs Haryana, Group A

Date & Time: October 17, 2023; 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is known for its traditionally spin-friendly wicket. It tends to favour spin bowlers as the game progresses, making it challenging for batters.

Fast bowlers find some early assistance due to the grass cover on the pitch. Overall, both batters and bowlers need to adapt to the conditions.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature of 29°C (84°F). There's a 20% chance of precipitation, with a humidity of 60% and a light wind at 11 km/h.

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Probable Playing XIs

Chhattisgarh Team News

No major injury concern

Chhattisgarh Probable Playing XI

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai

Haryana Team News

No major injury concerns

Haryana Probable Playing XI

Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Sumit Kumar

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Match Prediction

Chhattisgarh, following a strong start in the first game, will enter the game as the clear favorites. Haryana are determined to secure their first win in the tournament, but Chhattisgarh should prevail.

Prediction: Chhattisgarh to win

Chhattisgarh vs Haryana Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema