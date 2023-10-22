Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Puducherry vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Puducherry and Vidarbha lock horns in Group D of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Monday, October 23.

Puducherry commenced their campaign against Rajasthan. Unfortunately, the meeting ended without a result due to rain. They then lost to Jharkhand, Bengal, and Maharashtra to finish with the wooden spoon in the standings.

The Damodaran Rohit-led side will need to hit the drawing board and make some strategic changes to return to winning ways soon with two games left.

Meanwhile, the Atharva Taide-led Vidarbha side registered a hat-trick of wins and topped the points table. They started their campaign with a win over Uttarakhand by seven wickets before beating Rajasthan and Bengal.

Vidarbha will look to continue their winning momentum and strengthen their position atop the standings. With three games remainj g, they have a very good chance of making the knockouts.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Details:

Match: Puducherry vs Vidarbha, Group D

Date and Time: October 23, 2023; 11.00 am IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The average first-innings score at this venue is 172, with batters finding enough assistance early on. However, bowlers need to toil hard, especially in the first innings. The captain winning the toss should look to bat first and put the opposition under pressure.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions. The temperature could hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Probable XIs

Puducherry

Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Akash Kargave, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, A Aravinddaraj, Bhupender Chauhan

Vidarbha

Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Saurabh Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Nayan Chavan, Aditya Sarwate

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

Vidarbha are strong favorites to win, as they have strong batting and bowling units. Expect a resounding win from Vidarbha, which will significantly improve their net run rate.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A