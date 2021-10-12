T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches schedule: Full list of warm-up matches, live streaming, timings and venue details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will start this Sunday in the Middle East. Eight teams, namely Bangladesh, Oman, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka and Namibia, will be in action during Round 1 of the competition.

The qualifying stage will be followed by the Super 12s. India, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and England have earned direct tickets to the Super 12 round, which will begin on October 23.

Before all teams play their opening fixtures in the T20 World Cup 2021, the ICC has organized a round of warm-up matches. Teams will compete against the squads from their opposite groups in the warm-up stage.

Here is the full schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021's warm-up matches:

T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches, timings and venues

Ireland vs. Papua New Guinea, October 12, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Scotland vs. Netherlands, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Namibia vs. Oman, October 12, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

Namibia vs. Scotland, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Dubai

Papua New Guinea vs. Sri Lanka, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Tolerance Oval

Netherlands vs. Oman, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Dubai

Bangladesh vs. Ireland, October 14, 11:30 AM IST, Abu Dhabi

New Zealand vs. West Indies, October 18, 3:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs. South Africa, October 18, 3:30 PM IST, Dubai

Australia vs. India, October 18, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

England vs. Pakistan, October 18, 7:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

Afghanistan vs. Australia, October 20, 3:30 PM IST, Dubai

Pakistan vs. West Indies, October 20, 3:30 PM IST, Tolerance Oval

India vs. South Africa, October 20, 7:30 PM IST, Dubai

England vs. New Zealand, October 20, 7:30 PM IST, Abu Dhabi

Which stadiums will host T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

The T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches will take place at four venues. Two grounds at the ICC Academy in Dubai will play host to a few games, while the remaining matches will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Tolerance Oval.

When and where will India play their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

The Indian cricket team will battle Australia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 18 at 7:30 PM IST. Their second warm-up game will take place against South Africa on October 20 at 7:30 PM IST, with the ICC Academy Ground (2) hosting the game.

Is live streaming available for T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up matches?

Star Sports Network will telecast some matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up round. Both of India's games will be telecast live on Star Sports 1. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

