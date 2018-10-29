×
Tata Steel named as official partner of men's hockey World Cup "

17   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:56 IST

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) Steel manufacturing giant Tata Steel was on Monday named as an official partner for the prestigious men's hockey World Cup to be held here from November 28 to December 16.

Tata Steel, the 10th-largest steel producer in the world, signed the agreement with the quadrennial event to continue their efforts of promoting development through sports throughout the country.

Hockey India CEO Elena Norman expressed her delight at welcoming Tata Steel as an official partner for the tournament.

"We are thrilled to announce Tata Steel as an official partner for the prestigious Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. It is an important tournament for everyone involved with the sport of hockey, and we are delighted to have the support of the steel-making giant," she said.

"I would like to thank Tata Steel for associating with the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 and I hope that they continue to support Indian hockey in the future as well."

Sunil Bhaskaran, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel added: "Tata Steel has a long and enduring commitment to sports. Over the years, we have created infrastructure for every sports discipline, including hockey, that is popular in and around our areas of operation.

"Tata Steel is the first private sector company in India to start a hockey academy. Tata Steel is proud to be associated with the Hockey World Cup, which is being held for the first time in the eastern part of India

