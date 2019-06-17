×
Taunton in good condition for West Indies-Bangladesh

Associated Press
NEWS
News
14   //    17 Jun 2019, 16:05 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Taunton is mainly cloudy and dry and the West Indies-Bangladesh match in the Cricket World Cup should play out without interruption on Monday.

West Indies has won all three of these previous World Cup matchups but Bangladesh has dominated the West Indies in the past year, winning seven of nine games, including the last four.

West Indies was waiting on allrounder Andre Russell's availability until the last possible moment. His creaky knees limited him to bowling just two overs on Friday in the loss to England.

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is fit to play after straining his left thigh while scoring a century against England last week. He needs 23 more runs to become the second Bangladesh player to score 6,000 one-day international runs, after Tamim Iqbal (6,695).

