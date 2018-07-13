Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Taylor appointed to England selector role

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
51   //    13 Jul 2018, 20:56 IST

London, Jul 13 (AFP) James Taylor has been appointed as an England selector, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced Friday.

Former England international Taylor was forced to retire due to a heart condition two years ago and he now completes a panel headed by national selector Ed Smith and also featuring England head coach Trevor Bayliss.

The appointment of Taylor completes a restructure of the panel that started when Smith replaced fellow former England batsman James Whitaker in April.

"I'm thrilled to be taking up this role with the ECB and once again supporting the England set-up," said Taylor.

"This is an important role and it's a huge honour to be appointed.

"I have always been deeply passionate about the game and will bring all of my energy and experience -- from the Lions (England A), domestic cricket and the international Test and white-ball game -- to this task.

"I'm excited to be given the opportunity to work alongside Ed Smith and can't wait to get started." Taylor was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy in 2016, with the condition immediately ending his eight-year long career as a professional cricketer that saw him make 34 international appearances, including seven in Test matches.

The timing was particularly cruel as it appeared Taylor was on the verge of establishing himself in the England set-up.

But Taylor soon moved into media work as a cricket broadcaster and newspaper columnist. He also became a member of Smith's new advisory network of England scouts before moving up in the hierarchy with his appointment as a selector.

At 28, the former Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire batsman is unusually young for such a post but Smith insisted his premature retirement had given England a "unique opportunity".

"We are excited that James is joining us as a full-time England selector for the men's game," said Smith.

"He is highly determined, with a deep knowledge of the contemporary game at domestic and international level. He was the outstanding candidate.

"James's early retirement has brought a unique opportunity for the game.

"He can bring his recent experiences and insights to selection as we seek to identify the best players to drive forward England's teams in all formats.

"I know that James wants to channel the dedication that shaped his playing career into the new challenge of talent ID and selection

Taylor appointed England selector
RELATED STORY
Smith confirmed as England national selector
RELATED STORY
Waugh to step down as Australia selector
RELATED STORY
England chief Strauss to step down for summer
RELATED STORY
"Opposition teams fear to prepare a green track,...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
James Taylor does not want England to drop James...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
Teams who had successful test tours to England.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | 04:30 AM
SL 287/10 & 111/4 (37.0 ov)
RSA 126/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Sri Lanka lead South Africa by 272 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Today
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 107/10 (35.0 ov)
Pakistan win by 201 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
2nd Test | 03:00 PM
WIN 354/10 & 19/1 (9.0 ov)
BAN 149/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Windies lead Bangladesh by 224 runs with 9 wickets remaining
WIN VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us