Taylor follows Peever out of Cricket Australia

Omnisport
23   //    05 Nov 2018, 17:59 IST
Mark Taylor and Australia captain Tim Paine

Mark Taylor has stepped down from his role as Cricket Australia (CA) director, following chairman David Peever in quitting a leadership role.

The departure of former Australia Test captain Taylor is the latest development in the fallout of a cultural review that described CA as "arrogant" and "controlling" and was commissioned following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

Taylor began working for CA in 2004 but believes there is a need to "work from a fresh page" as the country embarks upon a fresh chapter.

"With a total of 13 years' board service, and as Cricket Australia's current longest-serving director, I reached this decision following a high degree of soul searching and, importantly, having the game's best interests clearly in mind," he said in a statement.

"As Australian cricket faces up to its latest challenge, the time has arrived for me to step back and allow CA and the ACA to work from a fresh page in restoring the important values that have enabled Australia, for many years, to be recognised as one of the world's most admired and successful cricket nations."

Taylor's statement also outlined "conflicts" between his CA post and a role working with the Nine Network in Australia.

The 54-year-old played 104 Test matches for Australia between 1989 and 1999 and had been tipped to potentially replace Peever as CA chairman.

