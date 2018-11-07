Taylor, Latham lift New Zealand to 266-9 against Pakistan

Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (AFP) Ross Taylor and Tom Latham scored fighting half centuries to lift New Zealand to a challenging 266-9 in the first day-night international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Taylor scored 80 for his 42nd half century while Latham knocked a 64-ball 68 -- including five hits to the ropes -- to lift New Zealand from 78-3 after they won the toss and batted.

But once the Taylor-Latham fourth wicket stand of 130 was broken, Pakistan's leg-spinner Shadab Khan derailed the innings with a burst of three wickets in the 42nd over to leave New Zealand at 210-7.

Tail-enders Ish Sodhi (24) and Tim Southee (20) added a precious 42 runs for the eight wicket to bring some respectability to New Zealand's total.

That helped New Zealand add 50 runs in the last five overs.

Paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, playing only his fourth one-day international, had jolted New Zealand at the start with the wickets of George Worker (one) and Colin Munro (29).

Shaheen finished with 4-46 in his nine overs.

Shadab dismissed Kane Williamson for 27 before Taylor and Latham joined at 78-3.

Taylor had Latham in good support as New Zealand looked set for a big total at 199-3 after 40 overs before Shadab took three wickets in the 42nd over.

He dismissed Latham leg-before off the second delivery and did the same to Henry Nicholls for nought off the next and two balls later had Colin de Grandhomme caught in the slip without scoring