Team India's strongest ODI XI under Virat Kohli

Team India won eight consecutive bilateral series under Kohli

Virat Kohli took over as India's full-time limited overs skipper in January 2017 during the three-match ODI series against England.

Kohli, who has captained India in the ODIs before (2013 against Zimbabwe and 2014 against Sri Lanka in Dhoni's absence) has been sensational after taking over the reigns from the most successful and a charismatic former skipper.

Under Kohli, India competed in one major ICC tournament- the 2017 Champions Trophy last year in which they lost in the finals against Pakistan at London.

Team India won eight consecutive bilateral series under Kohli and that phenomenal run came to an end in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against England, where they lost 1-2. It was the first bilateral series loss under Kohli and the first since January 2016.

So far, Team India has played 52 matches under Kohli in which they have won 39, lost just 12 with one match ending in a tie. Kohli has a winning percentage of 76.47 and is on par with some of India's successful ODI captains already. Let us now look at the players who were simply phenomenal under Kohli for Team India since January 2017.

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Since January 2017, the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan has been unstoppable for Team India at the top of the order.

Rohit Sharma was the second highest run-getter for Team India in 2017 with 1293 runs in 21 innings at an average of 71.83. In the series against Sri Lanka at home in December 2017, Rohit registered his third double century (second against Sri Lanka) in the ODIs enroute to his knock of 208*(153) at the PCA stadium in Mohali- which is the second highest individual score by a captain in the ODIs.

Rohit has amassed 324 runs in nine innings this year at an average of 40.50 with his highest score being 137*. The southpaw Dhawan has also been exceptional for Team India under skipper Virat Kohli in the past 18 months.

Dhawan was the sixth highest run-getter (third highest for India) in 2017 with 960 runs in 22 innings at an average of 48.0 with his highest score being 132*.

Dhawan continues to sizzle for Team India in 2018 with 443 runs to his name in just nine innings at an average of 55.37. The right-left combo has worked wonders for Virat's men in the limited overs providing the much-needed start to the innings.

