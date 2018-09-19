Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Teja plans to move court after his name removed from Dronacharya list

PTI
NEWS
News
27   //    19 Sep 2018, 20:36 IST

By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Sept 19 (PTI) National compound archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja on Wednesday reacted with shock after his name was removed from the list of coaches recommended for Dronacharya award, calling the move as "gross injustice".

Teja had travelled to Jakarta for Asian Games with the national compound team as head coach.

"There was a case of indiscipline against him and a ban was imposed on him by national federation AAI. So, his name has been removed from the list. A case of indiscipline against a coach is something we can't ignore," a ministry source told PTI.

Teja said he had been wronged in this case since he was not at fault for the incident for which he was punished.

"This is gross injustice. I will knock the doors of the Prime Minister and the President and will also go to court ," Teja told PTI reacting to the development .

In 2015, Teja had travelled with the Indian team as chief coach for the World University Games.

The team, which was not sent by the government, had missed out on the bronze medal match due to change in timing, of which none of the archery contingent members was aware.

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) too had slapped a three year ban on him while AAI had imposed a one-year ban.

"The AIU had reduced the ban to one and a half years because they also found out that I was not a fault. It was not deliberate and was an unfortunate incident. The chef de mission knew about the change in timings but he did not inform us. It was not even an event sanctioned by the government and I had gone by spending from my own pocket.

"And I had also completed the one-year ban of AAI. When I have completed the punishment, will that incident be dragged till my life? If I am wrong why I was sent to Asian Games as India coach ? What about my achievements after 2015, will they not be considered? This is really disheartening ," Teja fumed.

"There are a few people who are out there who want to harm my reputation. Ask the archers who have trained with me. Ask what impact I had made on their training methods. Let there be a probe to find out if I have been wronged in this case," Teja, who is a national coach since 2015, said.

Top archer Abhishek Verma too expressed his disappointment at the ministry's move.

"Dear sir, shocked that top archery coach Jiwanjot Singh Teja is being punished for no fault of his. The man who has scripted the success of Indian archery. Justice for Dronacharya. At least," tweeted Verma

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
